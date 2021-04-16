Quantcast

March US home construction jumps to fastest pace since 2006

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger April 16, 2021

WASHINGTON — U.S. housing construction rebounded strongly in March to the fastest pace since 2006 as home builders recovered from an unusually frigid February that shut down projects. Builders began construction on new homes and apartments at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.74 million units in March, the Commerce Department reported Friday, a 19.4% increase ...

