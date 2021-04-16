Quantcast

Hospital immunity for data bank filings

By: Commentary: April 16, 2021

The federal Health Care Quality Improvement Act (HCQIA) can save hospitals from costly damages arising from a suit brought by a doctor who is the subject of a hospital report to the National Practitioner Data Bank. Huron Regional Medical Center in South Dakota, recently learned this the hard way when an appellate court upheld a million ...

