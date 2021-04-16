Quantcast

USM board member resigns to comply with 2006 law

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 16, 2021

A member of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents has resigned because of his involvement in a newly announced campaign for governor. The resignation is part of a confusing pair of announcements Friday by board Chairwoman Linda Gooden in which it was made public that both Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz and Sam Malhotra resigned their positions on the ...

