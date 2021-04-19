Sam Millman | Primary Residential Mortgage

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage has added 20-year mortgage industry veteran Sam Millman as a loan originator dealing exclusively with reverse mortgages.

With 10 years specializing in reverse mortgages, Millman educates homeowners 60+, their families and trusted advisers about reverse mortgages and the strategy of incorporating housing wealth in retirement planning. In doing so, he often partners with financial planners, long-term care professionals and other advisers.

A University of Maryland graduate, Millman began his mortgage career as a loan originator with Universal Lending Corp. before launching and running a profitable mortgage brokerage firm with U.S. Funding Corporation.

He spent the next seven years as a mortgage broker with Home Point Financial and 1st MD Mortgage Corporation, working with Steven Sless and several members of the Sless Group and earning the Top Volume Producer designation each year.

