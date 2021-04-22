Bryan Howe | Chesapeake Search Partners

Chesapeake Search Partners , a professional search and consulting firm, promoted Bryan Howe to senior search consultant. Howe will be responsible for growing the Real Estate & Financial Services practice under the direction of Johnny Black.

When Howe joined CSP in 2019, he brought two years of recruiting and business development experience to the firm having specialized in professional services, accounting, and finance.

He began his career in Charleston, South Carolina as a business development specialist and logistics broker with the Allen Lund Company after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and minor in economics from the College of Charleston.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.