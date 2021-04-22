Quantcast

Crosby Marketing Communications makes jump in PRWeek industry rankings

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2021

Following 22% revenue growth in 2020, Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications is now ranked as the 44th largest public relations firm in the United States and No. 56 globally in PRWeek's 2021 Agency Business Report. One of the industry’s most-respected publications, PRWeek’s annual ranking is based on verified income and number of staff. Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo