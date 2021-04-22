Quantcast

Gun sales booming in Maryland, data shows

By: Capital News Service Jacob Steinberg April 22, 2021

From 2019 to 2020, the number of approved applications for Maryland civilians licensed to buy or own a regulated firearm more than doubled, according to data obtained from a public records request. In 2019, 47,093 total requests were approved for civilians in the state, while that number rose to 95,502 in 2020, marking a substantial increase. “If ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo