Gwen Greene and Sarah Woods | CAMI

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI), Maryland’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the local cybersecurity ecosystem, appointed Dr. Gwen Greene and Sarah Woods to its board of directors.

The board is composed of 22 highly regarded technology and cybersecurity leaders who leverage their knowledge and networks to expand the organization’s programming to best serve CAMI’s 600 members, and the overarching Maryland cybersecurity community.

Greene, the founder, CEO and senior information systems security engineer at Applied Information Technology (AiTech) LLC, holds a doctorate in information technology and CISSP certification. She has held chair-level positions for a variety of nonprofit organizations including her time as diversity chair for CAMI, where she helped build and strengthen a women-centric cybersecurity network.

Also joining the board, Woods is a senior executive marketing professional and nonprofit leader with more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, biotechnology, consumer products, education, and health care. She holds an MBA and currently serves as the president of VenturePotential LLC.

Additionally, CAMI welcomes six new Advisory Council members including Darren Death, vice president of information security and CISO at ARSC; Samara Moore, security assurance and energy specialist at Amazon Web Services; Phil Mellinger, chief security officer at Tower Federal Credit Union; Ed Roberts, outreach and recruitment officer at Community College of Baltimore County; Kyle Waggoner, director of information security at Perdue Farms; and Judith Emmel, (Ret.) director of state, local and community relations at the National Security Agency. The advisory council, now 16 members strong, plays a critical role by providing guidance on industry trends and emerging opportunities to the board of directors.

