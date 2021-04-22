Quantcast

Howard Bank looks to expand into Washington market

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter April 22, 2021

Howard Bank, a Baltimore-based community bank with locations across central Maryland, announced plans on Thursday to expand into the Washington metropolitan area. The bank is exploring options for a location in the area, which includes the District of Columbia itself, as well as the nearby Maryland suburbs of Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties. "We’re exploring those options right now," said Chief Operating Officer and President Robert Kunisch, ...

