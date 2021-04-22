Quantcast

Lockheed Martin declares Q2 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2021

The board of directors for Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company The Lockheed Martin Corporation Thursday authorized a second quarter 2021 dividend of $2.60 per share. The dividend is payable on June 25 to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1. Lockheed Martin employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo