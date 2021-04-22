Patrick Fitzgerald | Chesapeake Search Partners

Chesapeake Search Partners , a professional search and consulting firm, promoted of Patrick Fitzgerald to senior search consultant. Patrick will be focused on growth for the accounting and finance practice under the direction of Rick Fribush.

Fitzgerald has been a search consultant with CSP since graduating from Towson University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in communication studies. As CSP’s first full-time hire, Fitzgerald has grown his role over the past five years from a general recruiter to a specialized focus on growing the firm’s core accounting and finance practice alongside Partners Rick Fribush and John Geraghty.

