Sirnaomics’ spinoff RNAimmune secures $10M in seed financing

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2021

RNAimmune, Inc., a Gaithersburg biopharmaceutical company specializing in discovery and development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, Thursday announced execution of definitive agreements for a seed round financing of $10 million. RNAimmune is a spin-off entity from Sirnaomics, a biopharmaceutical company in Gaithersburg engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases. Smooth River ...

