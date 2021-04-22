Quantcast

The Cordish Cos. a finalist for $600M Va. hotel and casino project

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2021

The Cordish Companies’ Live Casino & Hotel Richmond was selected by the city of Richmond to advance as one of two finalists in a bid to bring a $600 million hotel resort and casino to the Virginia capital. The company’s proposal including metrics such as the company’s track record and experience, job creation, tax revenues and ...

