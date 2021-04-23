Quantcast

AmEx sees drop in revenue as pandemic slows travel, dining

By: Associated Press Ken Sweet April 23, 2021

NEW YORK — American Express Co. saw its first-quarter profits rise sharply, but the company saw a significant drop in revenue as fewer customers used their credit cards and those with balances paid down debt. The New York-based company said it earned a profit of $2.24 billion, or $2.74 a share, compared with a profit of ...

