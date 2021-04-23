Karen Falkler | Bluewater Advisory

Bluewater Advisory , a national award-winning leader in talent management and leadership development, announced that Karen Falkler has joined the firm as principal.

As principal at Bluewater, Falkler will focus on fostering new and existing client relationships, and adding additional depth to Bluewater’s training, coaching and succession planning expertise. At her core, Falkler is a true people-person. She loves helping clients discover a deeper understanding of both themselves and their businesses—equipping them for current challenges, as well as preparing them for any unexpected twists or turns down the road.

With a multifaceted background in business development, executive search, brand awareness, community education, sales, physical therapy and psychology, Falkler holds a Bachelor of Science from Towson University.

