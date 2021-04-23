Quantcast

New home sales surged 20.7% in March to 1.02 million

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger April 23, 2021

WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes surged 20.7% in March to the highest level since 2006, rebounding from a sharp decline the previous month when severe winter storms wreaked havoc in many parts of the country. Sales climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.02 million last month after a 16.2% tumble in February, the ...

