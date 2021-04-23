Quantcast

PG police must change biased promotion system, U.S. judge says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 23, 2021

A federal judge Wednesday ordered the Prince George’s County Police Department to change its method for promoting officers, saying the PGCPD likely discriminated intentionally against Black and Hispanic officers who applied for promotion. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang based his preliminary decision on statistical evidence indicating the department's promotional system has an “adverse impact” on ...

