The Housing Authority of Baltimore City is seeking applicants for Senior Counsel with at least five years’ experience in general transaction matters. A background in real estate development and/or assisted housing experience is preferred. Requirements include graduation from an accredited law school and Maryland Bar membership in good standing. The incumbent will be responsible for drafting and reviewing procurement solicitations, contracts, human resources policies, and other affordable housing documents.

