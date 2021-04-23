Quantcast

United Bankshares sees record earnings in Q1 report

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2021

United Bankshares Inc. Friday reported record earnings for the first quarter of 2021 of $106.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, up significantly from earnings of $40.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter of 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity ...

