USM to mandate vaccines for students, faculty and staff

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter April 23, 2021

All University System of Maryland campuses will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against the coronavirus for the fall 2021 semester, system Chancellor Jay Perman announced during a special Board of Regents meeting Friday morning. The system will grant exemptions for medical or religious reasons, as required by federal and state laws. Perman, who has been working with ...

