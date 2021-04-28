Quantcast

Hogan lifts outdoor mask requirement, other COVID restrictions

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 28, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland residents in many areas of the state can now go maskless when outside regardless of the vaccination status under an order issued Wednesday by Gov. Larry Hogan. The order, which takes effect immediately, was one of a series of lifted restrictions as the state sees increased vaccination numbers against the COVID-19 virus, declining ...

