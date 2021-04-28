Quantcast

Maryland finalizes $577M settlement for HBCU federal lawsuit

By: Associated Press Brian Witte April 28, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland has finalized a $577 million settlement to end a 15-year federal lawsuit relating to underfunding at the state's four historically Black colleges and universities, state officials announced Wednesday. The Maryland Attorney General's Office signed the agreement with attorneys for the plaintiffs to settle the case. Lawmakers passed legislation earlier this year to set ...

