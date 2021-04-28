Quantcast

Md. extends foreclosure moratorium through June 30

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2021

The Maryland Department of Labor’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation Wednesday announced the extension of the moratorium on new residential foreclosures through June 30. The moratorium, originally established by Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order issued April 3, 2020 and continued through subsequent executive orders and regulatory guidance, was due to expire on May 3. ...

