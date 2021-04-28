Quantcast

Maryland Board of Education wants all schools open this fall

By: Associated Press April 28, 2021

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Board of Education is calling for all schools to reopen for in-person instruction five days a week this fall, according to a resolution approved Tuesday. The Baltimore Sun reports that the board said students should be able to attend 180 days for the school year with a teacher in the classroom, but it ...

