Sagepoint Senior Living Services cleared of alleged deficiencies

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2021

One year after an inspection by the Office of Healthcare Quality (OHCQ), an independent administrative law judge Wednesday overturned all violations found against Sagepoint Senior Living Services, southern Maryland's only nonprofit nursing home. Initial OHCQ reports were filed amid the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting to an unprecedented $440,000 in civil money penalties. The LaPlata-based Sagepoint was cited ...

