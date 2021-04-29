Benjamin Cooper | US Wind

Retired Coast Guard Capt. Benjamin Cooper joins US Wind as director of marine affairs.

Cooper spent 30 years in service to the United States, most recently serving as chief of staff for District 9 of the U.S. Coast Guard in the Great Lakes region. Cooper’s career saw assignments throughout the Atlantic, Pacific, Caribbean, Great Lakes and elsewhere, where his work was focused mainly on emergency management and maritime security efforts.

In his new role at US Wind, Cooper will lead the company’s marine affairs efforts, including working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and other marine stakeholders to ensure safe navigation for all mariners during the company’s development and operations phases.

