Dr. John B. Chessare

President and CEO

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Dr. John B. Chessare, president and CEO of Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare System, said the pandemic has had a significant impact on his organization.

“The pandemic has forced us to use our core competency of redesigning care to meet the health care needs of the community,” Chessare said.

In a March interview, Chessare said one segment of health care will continue to grow. “Telehealth is here to stay.” He also said he expects many people will continue to wear masks as times, especially during cold and flu season.

What has been your organization’s biggest success in responding to the pandemic?

“Meeting the needs of those we serve while keeping our people safe.”

What lessons has the overall health care industry learned from the pandemic?

“The private sector cannot create an effective system for combating an international health disaster. Our public health system is poorly designed. The Centers for Disease Control is strong, but below that, our system is woefully inadequate. We need a national public health system that includes state and local health departments that is ready for the next challenge. It makes no sense for states that are poorly prepared to each do their own thing.”

What has been the pandemic’s most significant impact on you personally?

“I have more time at home with my family because I don’t have so many in-person evening events.”