Evon Medics awarded $2.5M grant to evaluate device for Alzheimer’s treatment

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2021

Elkridge-based Evon Medics LLC Thursday was awarded a non-dilutive grant of $2.5 million for its SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) Phase II clinical trials for the development and evaluation of its non-invasive Computerized Olfactory Training medical device for home-based treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The funding is sponsored by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes ...

