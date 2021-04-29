Gener Gotiangco | US Wind

Gener Gotiangco will serve as senior director for transmission development at US Wind, responsible for leading onshore transmission interconnection efforts.

Gotiangco will work closely with the permitting and technical teams as the commercial lead, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience to US Wind’s MarWin project off the coast of Ocean City. Gotiangco has developed and managed operations for transmission systems, thermal power plants, and renewable projects throughout his career, most recently serving as vice president for operations at Kindle Energy.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.