Quantcast

Nearly 4 Million square feet of industrial space leased in greater Baltimore Area in Q1, Lee & Associates says

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2021

Nearly 4 million square feet of industrial/warehouse space was leased in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region in first quarter 2021, according to a report released by Lee & Associates | Maryland, a commercial real estate brokerage, management and appraisal services firm. This adds to the approximately 6.1 million square feet of space that was leased in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo