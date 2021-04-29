Nichole Doye Battle | Gedco

Nichole Doye Battle, MBA, CEO of Gedco, has been selected to participate in Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Battle is one of 50 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 28th class – the Class of 2021, who will complete the eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

Battle has more than 20 years of professional real estate and management experience in promoting and addressing affordable housing needs in Ohio, Maryland and the District of Columbia. She has

managed the development of more than 500 rental and home ownership units in urban communities, and has extensive experience in community and master planning as well as managing the land development process for urban residential communities.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.