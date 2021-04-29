Quantcast

PSB Holding Corp. sees uptick in Q1 net income in 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2021

PSB Holding Corp., the parent company of Preston-based Provident State Bank Inc., reported net income of $1.21 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, compared to $1.44 million ($.94 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter 2020 and $940,000 ($.61 per diluted common share) for the first quarter 2020. When comparing net income for the first quarter 2021 to ...

