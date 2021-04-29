Quantcast

Sirnaomics, Walvax to develop antiviral RNAi therapeutic product candidate

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2021

Sirnaomics Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Sirnaomics Inc., a Gaithersburg-based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer, fibrotic diseases and viral infections, Thursday announced the company has entered into a partnership agreement with Walvax Biotechnology for the co-development of its anti-influenza siRNA therapeutic product candidate STP702. Sirnaomics will out-license to Walvax the ...

