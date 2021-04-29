Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop jumps to 4th largest commercial real estate lender in US

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2021

Walker & Dunlop Inc. is now the fourth largest lender to the U.S. commercial real estate industry based on the 2020 Mortgage Bankers Association loan origination rankings. The Bethesda-based company now trails only KeyBank, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan as the top commercial real estate company in the U.S. Walker & Dunlop has grown its total lending volume ...

