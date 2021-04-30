Alanna Casey | Wright, Constable & Skeen

Alanna Casey has joined Wright, Constable and Skeen LLP as an associate at the firm’s Baltimore office.

Casey will join the firm’s growing employment law and litigation practices.

Casey brings a unique blend of professional and legal experience to Wright, Constable & Skeen, as she previously served as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer and was selected to join the Judge Advocate General Corps.

Casey previously served as the chief of litigation at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, a military base with over 26,000 military and civilian employees. She represented the USAF as General Counsel in merit systems protection board and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cases.

Casey graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in May of 2019 in the top 2% of her class. She was a member of the Royal Graham Shannonhouse III Honor Society and the Heuisler Honor Society. She interned for Judge Joseph M. Getty, of the Court of Appeals of Maryland and represented dozens of Baltimore clients as a Rule-19 attorney through the UB Law criminal practice clinic.

Casey also served as staff editor of the University of Baltimore Law Review, was co-president of the National Trial Competition Team, a civil procedure teaching assistant and received highest grade awards for both legal writing and evidence.

