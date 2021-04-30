Albert Ploeg | US Wind

With more than 35 years of offshore engineering and construction experience, including 16 years in the offshore wind sector, Albert Ploeg joins the US Wind team as construction manager.

In this role, Ploeg will lead the company’s construction program, including the installation of the wind farm offshore. Ploeg has been heavily involved in the detailed design of support structures and offshore construction activities for more than ten offshore wind projects, including the first Dutch offshore wind park, Noordzeewind, and the Block Island Wind Farm, America’s first offshore wind facility.

