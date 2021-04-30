Quantcast

Baltimore City, PG county join those lifting outdoor mask requirement

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 30, 2021

Baltimore City and Prince George's County Friday joined a growing list of jurisdictions that will no longer require mask use outside as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The announcement by Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott also provided good news for the college graduation season. Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this week announced the ...

