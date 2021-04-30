Quantcast

Direct deposit available for Md. unemployment insurance claimants

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2021

Maryland unemployment insurance claimants can now log into their BEACON 2.0 portal or mobile app to select direct deposit or paper check as their new preferred benefit payment method after a new contract between the state of Maryland and Wells Fargo. All claimants will receive a series of emails throughout the transition reminding them of these critical deadlines ...

