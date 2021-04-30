Kirsten Eaton | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc. hired Kirsten Eaton as landscape designer.

Eaton, a recent graduate of Penn State University, brings her landscape design and landscape installation-related experience to this new position. She previously worked as a freelance designer.

In her new role with the company, Eaton will work with the company’s in-house development team to design and execute landscape and hardscape plans for the company’s new and existing business parks. She will also assist in preparing and updating in house standards for design, signage and site work.

