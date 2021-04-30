Madeline Beck | Crosby Marketing Communications

Madeline Beck was promoted to vice president, integration management at Crosby Marketing Communications.

A Crosby team member since 2009, Beck oversees award-winning, national public education campaigns and highly targeted behavior-change programs. Her work includes the health resources and services administration’s outreach efforts to increase the number of registered organ donors, and the Social Security Administration’s digital transformation and activation campaigns.

