Md. court sets framework for resolving frozen-embryo disputes

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 30, 2021

A divorcing couple’s fight over the fate of their frozen pre-embryo will return to trial after Maryland’s second-highest court ruled Thursday that a judge’s decision to await an agreement between the warring spouses was premature because the wife wants to be implanted with the potential life and the husband wants it destroyed or donated. “In light ...

