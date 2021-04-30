Quantcast

County to pay $1.1M to settle church’s religious bias claims

By: Associated Press April 30, 2021

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County has agreed to pay $1.1 million to resolve a religious discrimination lawsuit over a county board's denial of a church's expansion plan. The Baltimore Sun reports that the county and Hunt Valley Baptist Church reached the March 31 settlement after a federal judge in Baltimore upheld a ruling that the county violated a federal ...

