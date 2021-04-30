Quantcast

Morgan State to host outdoor commencement exercises

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2021

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson announced the selection of Michael V. Drake, M.D., president of the University of California and widely-accomplished higher education administrator, as the keynote speaker for the 144th Spring Commencement. The long-anticipated tradition and celebration of in-person commencement exercises returns to the National Treasure beginning May 14 and will conclude May 15 ...

