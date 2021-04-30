ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL

We are seeking a certified paralegal with 1-3 years experience. We will consider a recent graduate if you have experience with Filevine and/or are fluent in Spanish. Our firm, Ballenger & Roche, LLC, is a small plaintiff firm that concentrates in Plaintiff medical malpractice and serious personal injury. The successful candidate will work directly with the partners on complex litigation. Duties will include preparing litigation documents, scheduling matters, communicating with clients, legal research and assisting at trial. We offer generous benefits including three weeks paid time off, health, dental and vision benefits, 401(k) and profit sharing. We are located at the World Trade Center Baltimore and offer paid parking or a monthly stipend for public transportation.

Please send resume and cover letter to Matt Ballenger at

mballenger@br-lawyer.com

