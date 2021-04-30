Sabrina Ostrowski | Crosby Marketing Communications

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2021

ostrowsky-sabrina-crosby-markewting-communicationsSabrina Ostrowski was promoted to vice president, contracting and financial management at Crosby Marketing Communications.

Since joining Crosby in 2015, Ostrowski has overseen all contract administration for the firm’s growing Government practice. With over 16 years of experience in government contracting, she provides a wealth of knowledge on proposal pricing, compliance and financial policies and procedures.

