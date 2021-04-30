Quantcast

Shore Bancshares shows steady Q1 report ahead of merger

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2021

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc. reported net income of $3.998 million or $0.34 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $3.886 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $3.118 million or $0.25 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020. On March 3, the company and Severn Bancorp Inc. announced ...

