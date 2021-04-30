Quantcast

By: Jobs April 30, 2021

State of Maryland

The Department of Labor, Board of Appeals is currently accepting applications from qualified candidates for the following positions of:

PROGRAM MANAGER IV
Board of Appeals Special Examiner (Contractual)
Recruitment #21-005479-0006

Interested candidates.
Must apply online at:
Maryland DBM or click link below
https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=21&R2=005479&R3=0006

