Susan DeCourcey | Management Solutions Plus

Susan DeCourcey has joined Management Solutions Plus Inc., an AMCi accredited association management company, joined the company as an account executive.

DeCourcey will serve as the executive director for MSP clients and will also assist with business development.

She joins MSP from the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), where she has held several positions over the past 5 1/2 years.

DeCourcey joined FASEB in 2015 to serve as the executive director of the Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities (ABRF), a FASEB member society.

DeCourcey was then promoted as the director of Society Management Services and most recently also served as the director of publishing. DeCourcey holds a degree in psychology from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.