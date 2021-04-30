Quantcast

UMSOM helps state-wide sequencing Of COVID variants

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2021

In an effort to monitor the spread of COVID-19 variants in the State of Maryland, University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean E. Albert Reece, MD, Ph.D., MBA, announced that UMaryland Genomics at UMSOM will perform genome sequencing of variants in at least 10% of COVID-19 test samples, reaching an important benchmark set by the federal government to help control ...

