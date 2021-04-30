Quantcast

US average mortgage rates rise slightly; 30-year at 2.98%

By: Associated Press April 30, 2021

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates rose slightly this week after three weeks of declines as new economic data underscores the recovering economy's strength. The benchmark 30-year home loan, however, remains below 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average 30-year rate ticked up to 2.98% from 2.97% last week. At this time last year, the ...

